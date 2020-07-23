General News

COVID-19 National Trust Fund mobilises nearly GH¢54 million

Ken Ofori Atta - Finance Minister

The COVID-19 National Trust Fund has mobilised GH¢53,911,249.87, Mr Ken Ofori-Atta, the Minister of Finance said in the 2020 Fiscal Policy Review statement he presented to Parliament, on Thursday.

The benefactors include individuals, churches, corporate bodies, staff of organisations, Non-Governmental Organisations, groups, associations, among others.



The Minister said a total of GH¢32,820,564.97 of the funds had been utilised and expressed gratitude to the donors for their support.



The Minister said the Fund transferred GH¢10,257,360.00 into the COVID-19 Private Sector Fund for the acquisition of Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) and other medical items to resource the country’s frontline workers.



Also, Mr Ofori-Atta said, the National Commission for Civic Education had been supported with GH¢2,500,000.00 to enhance COVID-19-related public sensitisation.



To improve decision making, he said, the Institute of Statistical, Social and Economic Research (ISSER) was provided with GH¢297,920.00 to conduct studies on the impact of the pandemic in 80 districts across the country.

Additionally, some funds were released to purchase food items, vehicles, PPE, and medical supplies to 32 other key institutions.



He said, “A significant quantity of the PPE were distributed to the Ghana Health Service, the COVID-19 Care Management Team, and five health institutions to support the fight against the pandemic.



“The Fund also distributed food items to the aged, vulnerable, and needy persons the through Help Age, Ghana, and five care homes and shelters.



In addition, 10 saloon cars and two pick-up vehicles were provided to four Treatment/Isolation Centres, six laboratories and COVID-19 Care Management Teams to enhance surveillance, testing, contact tracing, and management of cases”.



The Minister said to address the peculiar needs of the Pantang Hospital, some PPE and one ventilator were presented to them.

