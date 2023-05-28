22
Menu
News

COVID-19 pandemic is officially over in Ghana - Akufo-Addo declares

Akufo Addo 29th COVID 19 Address President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Sun, 28 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has officially declared the COVID-19 pandemic over in Ghana.

Addressing the country in his 29th televised address since the outbreak of the pandemic in March 2020, President Akufo-Addo, on May 28, 2023, said the decision to declare the pandemic over was arrived at during a meeting of the national COVID-19 Taskforce on May 17, 2023.

He mentioned that this decision was based on the World Health Organization's declassification of the pandemic as a global health emergency.

As a result, the president noted that all remaining restrictions from the COVID-19 era have now been lifted.

These restrictions include requirements such as the mandatory testing of all arriving passengers at Kotoka International Airport.

"We are back to pre-COVID requirements in our airports," the president emphasized.

More soon...



GA/SARA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
The 7 anti-Christianity points in primary 4 history textbook
Mahama berates Akomea over ex-gratia
Agyinasare’s comment on Nogokpo Shrine attracts massive backlash
Mahama schools Akomea on ex-gratia
Kpessa-Whyte clarifies Supreme Court turned into Stupid Court comment
Prof’ Wontumi fires salvo at NDC
Viral TikTok couple arrested by police
Former Cape Coast North MP speaks on surviving after electoral loss
Police threatens popular contractor Kofi Job in viral video
JB Danquah, Akufo-Addo’s father were corrupt – Otumfuo Ahenenana
Related Articles: