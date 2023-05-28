COVID-19 pandemic is officially over in Ghana - Akufo-Addo declares

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has officially declared the COVID-19 pandemic over in Ghana.

Addressing the country in his 29th televised address since the outbreak of the pandemic in March 2020, President Akufo-Addo, on May 28, 2023, said the decision to declare the pandemic over was arrived at during a meeting of the national COVID-19 Taskforce on May 17, 2023.



He mentioned that this decision was based on the World Health Organization's declassification of the pandemic as a global health emergency.



As a result, the president noted that all remaining restrictions from the COVID-19 era have now been lifted.



These restrictions include requirements such as the mandatory testing of all arriving passengers at Kotoka International Airport.

"We are back to pre-COVID requirements in our airports," the president emphasized.



More soon...







GA/SARA