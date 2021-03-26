COVID-19 vaccination in Volta: DCE urges residents to take advantage

Thomas Moore Zonyrah, District Chief Executive (DCE) for Central Tongu taking his jab

Source: Albert Gooddays, Contributor

Some 14,450 public health workers, students, staff of organisation for-profit health institutions and Municipal and Metropolitan District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) in the Volta region are expected to take the lead in getting vaccinated against the coronavirus within five days.

The Volta Regional Health Directorate has disbursed the vaccines to all the 18 districts and municipalities in the region with a directive to start the exercise on Thursday, March 25 to Monday, 29 March 2021.



The vaccination exercise will take place at the various district hospitals and major health institutions.



District Chief Executive (DCE) for Central Tongu in the region, Thomas Moore Zonyrah was second to take the vaccine after the Deputy Volta Regional Health Director, Dr. Senanu Dzokoto demonstrated leadership by example in Ho on Thursday.



Mr. Moore Zonyrah was the first to take his jab in the district to encourage others to go for it.



The DCE, after successfully taken his jab encouraged the health workers across the district and beyond to take the lead in order to eliminate the fear in the general public.

He said, it’s important for them to get vaccinated because they risk their lives being the frontline workers in the fight against the pandemic, hence should they refuse to take the vaccine, they will become vulnerable to the virus and also discourage the general populace from being getting the vaccination.



Mr. Moore Zonyrah, however, called on residents in his jurisdiction and beyond to come out in their numbers to get vaccinated against the virus.



"I just took the jab and am happy I did and it is very safe . I encourage everyone in the district to take advantage of the opportunity when the time comes for the public to take the jab". He said.



Central Tongu district is one of the first Districts in the Volta region to have built a covid 19 management centre which caters for other sister districts.



The district, as of Friday, March 26, recorded three active cases with other thirty recovered people since the coming of the second wave.