COVID-19 warehouse in Tesano destroyed by fire

Police Armoury Fire 696x421.png The warehouse was gutted by fire

Sat, 11 Mar 2023 Source: rainbowradioonline.com

On Thursday, March 9, 2023, a fire destroyed a building believed to be a warehouse at KardoIf Junction in Tesano, Accra.

The fire reportedly destroyed all of the contents of the building, which were thought to be COVID-19 medical supplies.

No casualties were recorded.

However, personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) arrived on the scene and were able to prevent the fire from spreading to other structures in the area.

Meanwhile, ADO2 Alex King Nartey of the GNFS Public Relations Department revealed that they were delayed in arriving at the scene because they couldn’t find the building at first.

He did, however, say that they arrived on time and that an investigation into the incident will be launched.

