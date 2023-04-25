CPA UK welcomes Parliament of Ghana Speaker to UK Parliament

Ghana's Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin

Source: CPA UK

CPA UK welcomes the Speaker of the Parliament of Ghana, Rt Hon. Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin MP, for a three-day programme.

Jon Davies, the Chief Executive of CPA UK said: “CPA UK looks forward to strengthening its relationship with the Parliament of Ghana through this three-day Speaker-led visit. The programme will provide opportunities for mutual learning through discussions of shared challenges faced by our respective parliaments”.



Speaker-led visits are part of CPA UK’s wider work in delivering activities focused on strengthening parliamentary democracy throughout the Commonwealth.



This visit will take place as the Parliament of Ghana experiences a hung parliament for the first time. With a majority of one, the situation has left parliamentarians keen for deepening understanding on parliamentary procedure and governance.

The three-day programme, held within the UK Parliament, provides opportunity for discussion on the impact of hung parliaments and small majorities on parliamentary business.



Additionally, the programme will cover parliamentary procedure in the UK Parliament, parliamentary accountability through committees, and ministerial obligations and responsibilities.



CPA UK, in partnership with the Parliament of Ghana, organised a workshop on Trade, Gender and Security in Accra in January 2022. Rt Hon. Bagbin said at the start of the workshop that, “as we begin 2022, I believe this is a great opportunity to strengthen our bonds, as we learn from one another and face up to modern challenges.”