CPP council of elders reaffirms Akosua Kumankumah as party chairperson

The council of elders of the Convention Peoples Party (CPP), has reaffirmed Nana Akosua Frimpongmaa Sarpong Kumankumah, as the party’s chairperson.

According to a statement by the council of elders of the party, the decision by some faction of the party to remove the national leaders from office is unconstitutional and as council of elders, they still recognise the national leaders as the leaders of the party.



This comes after an internal strife within the party, forcing the General Secretary of the party, Nana Yaa Jantuah to resign entirely from the party.



The chairperson, Nana Akosua Frimpongmaa Sarpong Kumankumah is also being forced by some faction of the party to resign for going against the party’s constitutions.



In response, the Council of Elders, a key organ within the CPP, has condemned the removal of the leaders, highlighting the unconstitutionality of such actions.



The council accused the 2020 flagbearer of the party, Ivor Kobina Greenstreet, and others of being behind the internal discord.



The council has also asked the chairperson, Akosua Kumankumah and the national leaders, to go ahead in executing her mandate as stated in the party’s constitution.

“The council’s aim is to restore stability of the party as a prerequisite for the forward march of the CPP. Given the above, the supposed decision by some members of NEC to set up the Interim Council after all business of the NEC is unconstitutional and is hereby revoked. The attempts to force the current Chairperson and leader of office is also unconstitutional,” part of the statement read.



The Council of Elders expressed awareness of legal actions initiated against the Chairperson and leaders by former secretary Subiri Isah.



The statement urged Isah to withdraw the ‘uncalled-for’ legal action, emphasising the need for internal resolution to prevent further deterioration of the party's fortunes.



“The council of elders have also become aware of the involvement of its former secretary, comrade Subiri Isah in a fresh uncalled for legal action against the chairperson and leaders of the party, supposed to have been triggered by the party, to force her to resign her position unaccountably. Comrade Isah is therefore urged to immediately withdraw this unnecessary latest suit from court.



“In view of this situation, the chairperson and leader is hereby urged to convene a central committee meeting to take quick remedial action pursuant to stemming the further deterioration of the fortunes of the party,” the statement added.



…”Finally, given the very constitutional manner per article 82(f) of the party’s constitution, in which affairs of the party appears to have been handled at the NEC meeting as reported by our representative at the said meeting (Senior Comrade Christian Yao Zigah), the Council of Elders hereby respectfully orders all faction and aggrieved members to stay calm at the moment for the singular sake of our dear party, CPP for all issues to be resolved strand by strand.”

