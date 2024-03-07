CPP flagbearer visits Nkrumah’s tomb, swears oath with water

Nana Akosua Frimpomaa of the CPP

Chairperson and Flagbearer of the Convention Peoples Party, Nana Akosua Frimpomaa, has sworn an allegiance to establish a covenant and fulfil the vision of Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, founder of the party.

On the occasion to mark the 67th anniversary of Ghana’s Independence, the CPP leader and some party members paid a visit to the tomb of the first President of Ghana, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.



Nana Akosua Frimpomaa, during the visit, stated that the country is gradually retrogressing and losing its recognition despite being the first Sub-Saharan African country to gain independence.



According to her, the CPP has commenced an anti-corruption policy to curb corruption in the country.



She said that with this policy, the youth will no longer have to seek greener pastures abroad.



“We have initiated a process of anti-corruption to ensure the vision of independence for which you fought for this country... becomes a reality. So that our young people won't have to travel outside and capsize in boats before they would be able to have a decent living,” the CPP flagbearer said.



To signify her commitment to fulfilling her promise, the CPP chair swore an oath with water to signify her covenant.

“As I stand here, I make a pledge that come 2025 January when CPP takes power, we will celebrate independence when we’ve achieved the vision you set out from.



"We want to start something called the sacred water oath of allegiance which is going to have a contact between us and the people. Giving them the promise that you gave them and followed us. Give us the blessings of all our ancestors that the spirits of this land, the land for which you died, that I pledge allegiance to the party," she added.



Despite its historic significance, the CPP has struggled to win any presidential election after Dr Kwame Nkrumah.



The last Member of Parliament to represent the party in Ghana’s parliament was Samia Nkrumah, who represented the Jomoro constituency between 2011 to 2015.



