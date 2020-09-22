CPP is a disgrace, let's punish them with no vote – Sekou Nkrumah

Sekou Nkrumah is a son of Dr Kwame Nkrumah

Sekou Nkrumah, a son of Dr Kwame Nkrumah has urged Ghanaians not to dignify the ‘disgraceful’ actions of the Convention People’s Party (CPP) with a single vote on December 7, 2020.

Sekou Nkrumah is unhappy that the party has chosen a man he claims to be an ‘imposter’ as Chairman and wants Ghanaians to ignore the party in the upcoming elections.



“CPP is a disgrace parading an imposter as vice chairman, let’s punish them by not giving them a single vote”.



Sekou’s dislike for Onzy Anwar aka Onzy Kwame Nkrumah stems from his notion that the latter is an imposter parading as son of Nkrumah whose 111st birthday was marked on Monday, September 21, 2020.



In the immediate aftermath of the CPP congress held last month, Sekou lashed out at the party and its officials for electing Onzy as first Vice Chairman.



While commending the party for retaining Ivor Greenstreet as flagbearer, Sekou Nkrumah criticized the party for not honouring the memory of founder by electing Onzy.

“So these useless CPP people have no shame? How can they elect a fraud, an imposter as vice chair! Onzy Anwar is a full blooded Egyptian so how can this shameless con artist hold a position in a Ghanaian party?…how could they have vetted that imposter and given him the go ahead?”, Sekou quizzed on his Facebook timeline.



Sekou Nkrumah further wrote: “There is something very wrong with that party! Or is the problem deeper than that? Are we Ghanaians without shame? Have we lost our decency? This indeed is the most shameful day in the history of Ghana!”



“If Ivor and the CPP want to be taken seriously then this is a great opportunity to do so! By exposing that fraud among them they will be giving a clear message that integrity stands tall in the corridors of the party! Ivor and his cronies in the CPP should bow their heads in shame! They have not only disgraced the party, but also have publicly dragged the name of Kwame Nkrumah into the mud!” his post read



