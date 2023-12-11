CPP is now a ‘consolidated people’s party’ – Clement Wilkinson

Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Ga West Assembly, Clement Wilkinson

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Ga West Assembly, Clement Wilkinson, has said that the Convention People’s Party (CPP) now looks “consolidated”, contrary to its “conventional” stature.

According to him, members portraying themselves to belong to the one-time great party, have either the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) or the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), while have joined other minority parties.



Speaking Thursday, December 8, 2023, on Angel FM’s Morning Show, Mr. Wilkinson noted that such development is largely to blame for the current happenings in the CPP, which birthed Ghana’s political independence.



“I am much concerned about the current happenings in the CPP. Look, they have turned a consolidated party… Yes, I mean it,” the MCE told host of the show, Okatakyei Afrifa-Mensah.



The Council of Elders of the CPP recently directed all its executives to either voluntarily step down from their posts or they will be forcibly removed from office.

It followed misunderstandings among the national executives, which the Council says is affecting its day-to-day administration as well as preparation towards the 2024 General Elections.



The Executives subsequently complied and resigned en block after a meeting on Tuesday, December 6, 2023, ended in chaos.



These developments coupled with persistent internal wrangling, is a contributing factor to its lost identity in Ghana’s politics, he observed.



“So, for me, they [CPP] must change the party’s name from “Convention People’s Party to Consolidated People’s Party because they are losing their identity that we [Ghanaians] have known them for,” Wilkinson added.