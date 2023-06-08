CPP is still the greatest party in Ghana – Nana Akosua Sarpong

CPP flagbearer hopeful, Nana Akosua Frimpomaa Sarpong Kumankumah

The current Chairperson of the Convention People’s Party (CPP), Nana Akosua Frimpomaa Sarpong Kumankumah, has reiterated that her party was and still is the greatest in Ghana.

The CPP Chairperson conclusively added that no other political party in Ghana has been able to match or outdo Osagyefo Kwame Nkrumah’s CPP in terms of development.



To buttress her position, Nana Akosua Sarpong referred to the quality road networks (the motorway linking Tema and Accra Mall) the CPP government provided when they were in power.



She was speaking on Election Desk with Etsey Atisu on GhanaWeb TV.



“CPP is still the greatest party in Ghana. Do you know why? Nobody has matched our efforts. You see the motorway, till today, is the only road that really really has stood the test of time and it was done under the CPP government.



“Even though it was concrete, cement, after almost 60 years now, if there are potholes, they just use bitumen, ordinary coal tar to fill it and that’s the kind of factory we have,” she said.

The CPP flagbearer hopeful also chastised successive governments for allowing the country to deteriorate to its current state of unavailability of running factories.



“Something as basic as sugar that we all consume. Something even as basic as pencil, go to the pencil factory in Kumasi; it’s there and abandoned,” she added.



