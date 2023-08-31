CPP launches re-organization campaign to strengthen grassroots support ahead of 2024 general elections

The Convention People's Party (CPP)

The Convention People's Party (CPP) has unveiled a comprehensive re-organization booklet designed to invigorate and unify its grassroots supporters in preparation for the upcoming 2024 general elections.

Titled "Organization Decides It All", the booklet sets forth a challenge to the party's executive members, urging them to consolidate and fortify the party's foundation to establish a robust force leading up to the impending elections.



As the year 2024 rapidly approaches, political parties are facing escalating pressure to rally their followers and ensure active participation in the upcoming general elections.



In response, the CPP has adopted a novel strategy aimed at engaging Ghanaian voters and encouraging their embrace of the party's policies, with the ultimate goal of securing victory in the forthcoming polls.



During the launch event, CPP's chairperson and leader, Akosua Frimpomaa Sarpong Kumankumah, asserted that the reintegration initiative targets a staggering 6 million eligible voters, positioning the party for success in the 2024 elections.



Kumankumah implored party members to unite their efforts, upholding the core values and principles of the CPP, thereby enhancing the party's appeal to the general public.



The re-organization booklet provides an extensive breakdown of polling stations in every constituency across the nation. This framework empowers party executives to carry out their mission, to secure a minimum of 10 supporters from each electoral region to pledge their votes for the CPP.

She emphasized, "The responsibility now rests on you to transform the CPP into a widely inclusive party, representing diverse professions. Our commitment to Ghana's progress demands this success."



Kumankumah, who served as the CPP's vice-president candidate in 2012, challenged party executives to wholeheartedly embrace the re-organization drive, thereby strengthening the CPP's grassroots foundation.



She continued to assert that the CPP stands as the sole party equipped with superior policies to rescue Ghana from economic challenges, passionately urging young people to join the movement en masse to secure victory in the 2024 elections.



As political anticipation builds for the 2024 general elections, the CPP's strategic re-organization campaign marks a pivotal step toward reasserting its presence and influence in Ghanaian politics.



