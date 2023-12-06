CPP's General Secretary Nana Yaa Jantuah resigns

Nana Yaa Jantuah, former General Secretary of the Convention People's Party

Nana Yaa Jantuah, the General Secretary of the Convention People's Party (CPP), has resigned from her position following a petition presented at the National Executive Council (NEC) meeting in Kumasi on Tuesday, December 5, citinewsroom.com reports.

The petition, submitted by CPP members from various parts of the country, urged the NEC to compel all national executives of the Nkrumahist party to either voluntarily resign or face removal over allegations of incompetence.



This resulted in a vote of no confidence in all national executives, leading to significant tension during the meeting.



Addressing the media after the meeting, Nana Yaa Jantuah expressed her decision to step down and hinted at disclosing her next course of action in due time.



She stated, "I am gone. I think I’ve done what I have to do. I’m no longer the General Secretary of the CPP. In due course, I will let everybody know where my political allegiance will be. For now, it’s time for family and friends. I’m going to spend time with my family and friends."



Acknowledging the democratic nature of political parties, Jantuah emphasized, "In political parties, you do not hold on to things. I have done what I have to do these past three years and everybody has seen it. If my people say they do not want me, I can’t force myself on them."

Elected as the General Secretary of the CPP in August 2020, Nana Yaa Jantuah's departure marks a significant change within the party.



A thirteen-member interim body, comprising regional chairmen, a member of the council of elders, regional secretaries, regional organizers, and representatives of women and youth, has been constituted to take over from the outgoing executives.



