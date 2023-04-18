CPP's Jantuah blames media for hyping reckless comments by politicians

The Chairman for Political Affairs of the Convention People’s Party (CPP), Kwame Jantuah

The Chairman for Political Affairs of the Convention People’s Party (CPP), Kwame Jantuah has blamed the media for hyping the reckless statements from politicians.

This comes on the back of the NPP petitioning the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for the arrest and prosecution of former President John Dramani Mahama for stating that the 2024 election is a ‘do-or-die’ affair.



Bryan Acheampong after a Walk dubbed “Walk to Build A Better Ghana” with a multitude of NPP supporters at Mpreaso-Kwahu in the Eastern Region on Saturday April 8, 2023” has stated that the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), will never hand over power to the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in 2025.



He cautioned that the NPP will show the NDC that they have the “men” should they try to use threats and violence in the 2024 presidential and parliamentary elections.



Commenting on the development on Weekly Review Program on Starrfm, Mr. Jantuah advised the media not to discuss issues that have the potential of destabilizing the country.

“Why would anybody want to use the kind of pronouncement of the words from both sides, not only one side, to make it look as if they want to weaponize our elections. And you know who I blame more, the media. I blame the media and in as much as the media has the responsibility of interviewing people like us they also have the responsibility to condemn at the first port of call. Don’t even entertain it, condemn it and don’t even give the chance to discuss it.



“Because it is ludicrous, it is reckless and it is irresponsible. When you even look at the NPP statement talking about treason and all that kind of stuff. It doesn’t sink with the constitution nor does it sink with the criminal cord,” Mr. Jantuah stated.



He continued: “So equalization becomes the name of the game. You’ve done so we’ve done it. NPP and NDC is Ghana for you? Is it you who made the decision whether to come to power or not?”