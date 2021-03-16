CPP sets up 4-member committee to investigate ‘anti-Nkrumah’ textbooks

Founder of the CPP, Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah has been maligned in new textbooks

The Convention People’s Party (CPP) has set up a 4-member committee to meet with publishers of the controversial new textbooks, which they say seek to malign Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah and twist the history of Ghana as well.

The leadership of CPP is livid at how the new textbook is alleged to have described the first president of the Republic of Ghana as a dictator.



General Secretary Nana Yaa Akyimpim Jantuah disclosed on Yen Sempa on Onua FM on Tuesday, March 16 that the committee has been tasked to meet with the publishers and conduct an investigation into how they developed the content.



The committee, she said, is also tasked to meet with the National Council for Curriculum and Assessment (NaCCA) to establish their input and subject their consent for the publication of the textbooks to an investigation.



The former Public Affairs Director of the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) inferred that the textbooks are conflict-ridden and only seek to distort Ghana’s history, bring division and destroy CPP.

She said it must be condemned.



She also believes that the publishers are deliberately denigrating some personalities, parties and ethnic groups and that calls for a proper investigation to be done.



She therefore called on the government to set up a committee within the Ministry of Education to investigate and find the root cause or source of this misconception.