CPP to elect flagbearer June 12

The party has urged flagbearer hopefuls to pick up nomination forms

The Convention’s Peoples Party (CPP) has called on qualified members who desire to lead the party into the 2024 elections to present themselves when nominations are opened.

This comes on the back of a decision by the Central Committee of the party to hold its flagbearer elections come Monday, 12 June 2023.



At a meeting held by the Central Committee on Monday, 20 March 2023, a congress committee to fashion out and put together modalities as well as oversee the Flagbearer elections was formed.

The committee is made up of seven members including: “Comrade Wing commander Patrick Sorborjor (Rrd), Comrade Nana Yaa Akyempim Jantuah, Comrade Yirimambo Moses Ambing and Comrade Emmanuel Opare Addo.”



The others are: “Comrade Nana Mireku Tumi, Comrade Godwin Opare Addo and Comrade Felicia Akorli.”