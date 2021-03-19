CPP to rejuvenate Nkrumah values among youth

Eric Jerry Aidoo, Greater Accra Youth Organizer CPP

The youth wing of the Convention Peoples Party (CPP) has called on the party’s leadership to rejuvenate the Nkrumaist values of discipline, honesty and morality among Ghanaians to foster unity and nation-building.

The values, under the Workers Brigade and the Young Pioneer Movement, were initiated to provide a constant source of education on patriotism and civic responsibility and to instil principles such as punctuality, and nationalism into Ghanaians.



Speaking at a press conference in Accra, Mr Eric Jerry Aidoo, the Greater Accra Youth Organizer CPP, said the party would revive these values in the primary, secondary and tertiary institutions to encourage the students to imbibe good attitudes for national development.



“These values are not outmoded; we need them in our society and a conscious effort must be made to instil them. We must ensure that the youth are well imbued with the knowledge of the Nkrumaist ideology,” he said.



He said that a nation must be able to rely on its citizenry capable of handling its affairs and extend a helping hand to one another, both in and outside the continent for national cohesion and sustained integration.



“We are not in normal times and needed drastic measures. The nationhood of the Ghanaian people must be sustained, we must fulfil the dreams of our forbearers and create a united nation,” he said.

Mr Aidoo said patriotic citizens were not found today as corruption seemed to be institutionalized at the highest level of governance.



He expressed concern about the level of moral indiscipline in the country, which had resulted from a lack of self-discipline and accounted for moral decadence, displeasure and greed in society.



“The youth of CPP are calling on all who benefited from the Movement instituted by the late Dr Kwame Nkrumah to join us to help rebuild the party for a stronger nation.”



Nana Frimpomaa Sarpong-Kumankumah, the Chairperson and Leader of the party, said the country was still enjoying the legacy and projects instituted by the CPP government in terms of Universities and other infrastructural developments.



She said it was imperative for the government to build upon these legacies and engaged the youth in decision-making for national growth.

Mr Osei Kofi Acquah, the National Organizer, CPP commended the government on its agricultural initiatives.



He called on the authorities to revive the state farms and linked its operations to industrialization.



This, he explained, would create employment for the teeming youth and reduce social vices, which had engulfed the society.



The youth leadership of the party distributed Personal Protective Equipment to residents at Circle and sensitized them on the need to observe the COVID-19 safety protocols.