CPP wranglings: Ivor Greenstreet, others accused of fuelling internal turmoil

Yakubu Habib, the Director of Elections for the CPP, has pointed fingers at the 2020 flagbearer of the party, Ivor Kobina Greenstreet, and some others within the party for being behind the internal strife that the party is currently going through.

According to him, the former leader, together with Hajia Hamatu and three other regional chairmen of the party are in linked to the recent sacking of national executive officers.



A section of the party’s executives met at Kumasi and in a vote of no confidence, sacked all the national executive officers, appointing an interim council to take charge of the operations of the party.



The national executives were accused of misconduct and going against the party’s constitution.



This led to the General Secretary, Nana Yaa Jantuah, resigning entirely from the party.



The Chairperson, Nana Akosua Frimpomaa Sarpong Kumankumah, however refused to, insisting that she is still the leader of the party and so she will remain at post.

Yakubu Habib, speaking on the matter, noted that even if leaders have gone against the party's constitution, it is important to uphold constitutional procedures, particularly with the removal of national officers.



He accused Ivor Greenstreet, along with Hajia Hamatu and three regional chairmen, of spearheading what he referred to as an illegality within the party.



“We have the central committee that is still legitimate. So, you cannot pass the powers of the central committee to create an illegal group. When you do that, will the group come in to share the powers of the central committee or replace it. These are the contradictions that they have created. And the very person who led this illegality is Ivor Kwabena Greenstreet, was the one who supervised this illegality. There is also Hajia Hamatu and some other three regional chairmen.



“We are saying that as far as we are concerned, we will make sure that the supreme governance of the party prevails,” he stated.



Explaining further, Yakubu Habib emphasised the need for adherence to the party's constitution and criticised the alleged breach of procedural norms in the removal of the officers.

He stated that the party’s constitution, particularity in Article 67 and 68, establishes the Council of Elders for the party and it is their responsibility to deal with internal matters such as removing a national executive from office.



“One thing that was said with respect with the chair leader is, why is she still occupying the position? The constitution clearly states the procedure in removing a national officer. Once that procedure is not followed, then the NEC is not above the constitution. So once that procedure is not followed, we have the right to actually speak our mind and defend the constitution of the party, like the Council of Elders, stood in and sent out the press release.



“It is not about having the numbers, you must follow a procedure. The person who brought the petition is not even a member of the central committee and not also a member of the National Executive Council (NEC). So, once you don't follow the procedure, you cannot remove an officer. Like I said, the NEC is not above the constitution, it is the creator of the CPP constitution and cannot disturb the constitution by itself. There was no voting, there was no unanimous decision so, the NEC cannot turn over the powers of the Supreme Court,” he added.



He continued: “Those of us sitting here today are part of NEC and some of us are also part of the central committee so we have every right to defend the party constitution. Let me take it up so that we get it clear. when he was reading, he quoted Article 67 which is the formation of the council of elders. The council has 4 organs. Their functions are in Article 68. Without the council of elders, no organ or branch of the party can create something to lead the CPP.”



Watch him speak about it below:





