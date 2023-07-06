2
CPP yet to fix a date for vetting of flagbearer aspirants

Nana Yaa Jantuah 342 Nana Yaa Jantuah, General Secretary of the CPP

Thu, 6 Jul 2023 Source: classfmonline.com

Nana Yaa Jantuah, the General Secretary of the Convention People's Party (CPP), has provided an update on the party's preparations for the upcoming flagbearership election.

Out of the five individuals who initially expressed interest in the flagbearership slot, only two have submitted their forms before the deadline for filing.

The vetting committee is yet to determine a date for vetting these two potential candidates in anticipation of the party's delegates' congress.

With the goal of revitalising the CPP and making a significant impact in the 2024 general elections, Nana Yaa Jantuah emphasised that the party is focused on capturing the presidency.

The General Secretary made the revelation while speaking in an interview on CPP's preparations for its presidential primary.

According to her, the CPP has devised a well-thought-out plan to address the economic hardships faced by Ghanaians, aiming to rescue them from their current suffering.

She expressed confidence in the CPP's ability to make a substantial impact in the upcoming election and highlighted the party's decision to commence its processes ahead of schedule to ensure adequate time for preparation.

"We are determined to capture the presidency in the 2024 general elections. We will soon finalise a date for vetting our presidential aspirants," Nana Yaa Jantuah affirmed.

