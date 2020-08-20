General News

CRI pushes for permanent free lunch at JHS level post-coronavirus

Some final year students had been going hungry in complying with the COVID-19 protocols

Child Rights International (CRI) has lauded the decision by government to provide one hot meal per day to all final year Junior High School (JHS) children, calling for a policy that will make the initiative permanent at the JHS level.

“This is a laudable idea and a good social intervention programme. However, the programme should not be discontinued after the current exams. This is so because we would have to ensure consistency in implementing social intervention programmes at the primary, JHS, and Senior High School levels,” A statement signed CRI’s Executive Director, Mr. Bright Appiah, said.



According to CRI, there is currently a comprehensive policy regarding enrollment, infrastructure, feeding and others for the primary and SHS levels; however, the JHS level has been deprived.



“Government intervention at the JHS is limited in terms of social intervention programme so this new initiative should be used as a springboard in measuring the extent to which students across all board can enjoy such social intervention programme”.



Touching on some of the disparities that exist in the education sector with regards to social intervention programme, CRI said students in the JHS had not benefited much as compared to those in primary and SHS.



“At the primary level, students are enjoying capitation grants as well as school feeding programme. At the SHS level and under the Free SHS education, day students enjoy one hot meal while the boarding students get three meals per day. So it is only the JHS where the social intervention programme is limited,” the statement explained.



On private schools, CRI stated it would be needful for the government to extend the recently announced social intervention programme to GES approved private schools especially in deprived areas.

Background



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo announced in his 15th address to the nation on measures taken to help contain the COVID-19 pandemic that all final year Junior High School (JHS) students are to be given one hot meal per day effective Monday, August 24, 2020.



This comes after it was reported that some final year students had been “going hungry in complying with the Covid-19 protocols”.



President Akufo-Addo disclosed that he had instructed the Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Cynthia Morrison, to begin the necessary preparations of making one hot meal available to all final year Junior High School students and staff.



According to him, this measure, expected to be in place for close to one month, is to ensure “full observance of the Covid-19 safety protocols” by both students and staff.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.