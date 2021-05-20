CRS donates 40 tricycle ambulances to National Ambulance Service

The donation was funded by USAID and the Helmsey Charitable Trust

Source: 3news

Catholic Relief Service (CRS), a non-profit Christian organisation, under its Rural Emergency Health Services and Transport for System Development (REST4D) programme, has presented 40 Motorking Ambulances and 10 Health Commodity Vans to the National Ambulance Service (NAS) and Ghana Health Service (GHS).

The gesture is aimed at ensuring no facility is left behind in the health service delivery especially in rural communities as the country works towards achieving the Universal Health Coverage.



The beneficiary districts – namely West and Central Gonja in the Savannah Region, Nanumba North, Saboba, Zabzugu in the Northern Region, Bunkpurgu, Yunyoo, Chereponi in the North East Region, Garu and Tempani from the Upper East Region – each received 4 rural ambulances and a health commodity delivery van.



Country Representative of CRS Ghana Dr. Daniel Mumuni in his address stated the organisation is on course to leveraging good results in the health sector in rural areas.



He indicated that the REST4D Programme is to ensure the Community-based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) programme in the beneficiary districts is being strengthened to support government to bring the needed health services to the door steps of the citizenry.



“CRS is delighted to donate these 40 new tricycle ambulances and 10 Health commodity delivery vans to further reach an estimated 1.2 million people within the next three years.”

He added that the support will go a long way in improving quality of health service delivery across 10 districts of the REST4D project.



“CRS will also partner with the 10 District Health Directorates to properly renovate and refurbish their medical stores into appropriate cross docking stations.”



For his part, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Ambulance Service, Professor Nuhu Zakaria, said despite the recent expansion of the Service in terms of ambulance stations and personnel, these are mostly benefitted by the urban dwellers.



He said the intervention by CRS will go a long way in bridging the Service gab where the vehicular ambulances cannot reach.



“This gesture by CRS is not only timely but also necessary in delivering rural emergency which will reduce the mortality rate amongst rural women.”

He gave the assurance personnel who will manage the tricycles will be properly trained.



The Northern Regional Director of Health Services, Dr. John Eliza, gave the assurance the facility will be properly maintained to serve its intended purpose.



Each of the 10 Districts received 4 tricycle ambulances and one commodity delivery van.



The donation was funded by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and the Helmsey Charitable Trust.