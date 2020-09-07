General News

CSIR auctions ‘unserviceable’ vehicles for GH¢2.2k

James Klutse Avedzi, Chairman of the Committee

Parliament’s Public Account Committee (PAC) has been taken by surprise as officials from the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) disclosed that it auctioned vehicles for GH¢2,200.

The CSIR in the auction also sold another pickup for GH¢2,300.



A document available to PAC revealed that the two vehicles, a 2014-registered Nissan pick-up and a 2014-registered Toyota Hilux were both described as ‘unserviceable’.



There was also the sale of a Nissan Hardbody pick-up also described as unserviceable was sold for GH¢4,800 and another for GH¢4,600.



Two tractors were sold for GH¢4,500 and GH¢8,100 each. The details were disclosed when officials of the Animal Research Institute of the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research appeared before PAC.



Reacting to the details of the CSIR auction revelation, Chairman of the Committee James Klutse Avedzi, expressed surprise.

Member of the Committee, Alexander Abban, questioned the basis for which the auctioneer was paid 7% of the total sum.



The 2017 Auditor General’s report submitted to Parliament recommended that the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research should seek a refund.



“We noted that three (3) fairly good vehicles of the Institute which could have been repaired at a reasonable cost and put to use, had been abandoned and left to the mercy of the weather.”



“We recommended that the Institute should seek funds to repair the vehicles. In the absence of funding, the institute should liaise with its Head Office to have these vehicles.”

