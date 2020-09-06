General News

CSOs to distribute coronavirus materials to the vulnerable from Monday

Items to be donated were mobilized from the CSO’s coronavirus response fund

The Ghana Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) Platform will from Monday September 7th, begin the distribution of face masks and Information Education Communication (ICE) materials to the vulnerable.

They included Persons with Disability, street children, the aged and persons with mental illness in all parts of the country.



The items to be donated were mobilized from the CSO’s COVID-19 response fund created at the onset of the pandemic, to locally raise funds from benevolent organisations.



The distribution of the materials to be done next week marked the final phase of its coordinated response to the COVID-19 since April 2020.



Madam Beauty Narteh, Director, Ghana Anti-Corruption Coalition, said at a short ceremony in Accra on Friday that the second phase of the CSOs COVID-19 responds fund focused on behavioural change to encourage people to adhere to the coronavirus prevention protocols.

She said under the second phase, the CSOs will supply 5000 facemasks and 9000 Information Education and Communication (IEC) materials to the vulnerable to facilitate sensitization efforts.



The CSO platform comprises over 400 members, organized into 17 Sub platforms, and 13 district platforms, and managed by three Co-Chairs, Coordinator and 34 member-Steering Committee.



Madam Narteh said the CSOs COVID-19 response fund had been able to raise a sum of GHS 119,712.62 from 78 contributors since it was set up.



The platform in May,2020 distributed relief items to about 1437 people in the Greater Accra, Kasoa and Greater Kumasi catchment areas to augment government’s efforts to mitigate the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

