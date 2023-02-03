0
Menu
News

CSSPS Fraud: Protocol list cannot be scrapped - Prof Kofi Agyekum tells GII

Video Archive
Fri, 3 Feb 2023 Source: peacefmonline.com

Head of Linguistics at the University of Ghana, Professor Kofi Agyekum has expressed contrary views to Ghana Integrity Initiative (GII) proposal for an abolishment of the “protocol list” system in Senior High Schools under the Computerized School Selection and Placement System.

The Ghana Integrity Initiative, an anti-corruption organization, argues that protocol list provides room for people to cheat and also doesn't give fair and equal opportunity in the placement system.

Responding to the GII demand on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" morning show, Prof. Kofi Agyekum, popularly called Opanyin Agyekum, says the protocol list "cannot be scrapped" but rather suggested "there should be a cut-off point which should be transparent and strictly adhered to" in order to streamline the system.

Listen to his full submissions below:

Source: peacefmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
How presidency spent GH¢191m in nine months
I paid Ahmed Suale’s school fees unknowingly – Ken Agyapong reveals
Jubilee House fights NPP National Executives, MPs over calls for early congress
Tamale South seat is open, but no challenger will get 2% - Haruna Iddrisu
Rev. Kusi Boateng registers new company this year – Ablakwa reveals
I have gone into a covenant with God to deal with Mahama – Akua Donkor
What Otumfuo told Alan Kyerematen when he called on him at Manhyia
Three times Speaker Bagbin 'clashed' with Muntaka
‘Powerful’ Haruna Iddrisu may go unopposed in primaries – Asiedu Nketiah
Love is a scam, it's like a joke – Yvonne Nelson explains