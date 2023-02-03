CSSPS Fraud: Protocol list cannot be scrapped - Prof Kofi Agyekum tells GII

Head of Linguistics at the University of Ghana, Professor Kofi Agyekum has expressed contrary views to Ghana Integrity Initiative (GII) proposal for an abolishment of the “protocol list” system in Senior High Schools under the Computerized School Selection and Placement System.

The Ghana Integrity Initiative, an anti-corruption organization, argues that protocol list provides room for people to cheat and also doesn't give fair and equal opportunity in the placement system.



Responding to the GII demand on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" morning show, Prof. Kofi Agyekum, popularly called Opanyin Agyekum, says the protocol list "cannot be scrapped" but rather suggested "there should be a cut-off point which should be transparent and strictly adhered to" in order to streamline the system.

Listen to his full submissions below:



