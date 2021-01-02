Cabinet approves January reopening of schools

Schools have been closed since March 15, 2020

State media has reported that schools in the country will return to full academic work later this month following approval from Cabinet.

According to the Daily Graphic, the decision was taken on Wednesday, December 30, 2020 after the President, Nana Akufo-Addo, held a meeting with Cabinet over the matter.



The exact date for resumption is unclear but they have reported that it will be in the middle of the month.



“The exact resumption date is unclear yet but the sources say it could be any date from 12th to 19th January and will mark a return from the long, Covid-19 inspired schools closure by government,” Graphic.com.gh reported



Closure of schools



Schools have been closed since March 15, 2020, as part of the government’s measures to curtail the spread of the COVID-19.



The President, in his 16th address, announced the partial resumption of school for JHS 2 and SHS 2 students from October 5 to December 14, 2020, to complete their academic year.

“Junior High Schools operating with class sizes of 30, and Senior High Schools with class sizes of 25, SHS 2 and JHS 2 students will be in school for 10 weeks to study, and write their end of term examinations.



“SHS 2 students in boarding houses are to return to their various dormitories on 5th October, whilst day students, respecting fully the COVID-19 protocols, will commute from home to their respective schools on the same date,” he said.



He, however, indicated that nursery, KG, primary 6, JHS 1, and SHS 1 will, however, return to school in January 2021.



“The Ghana Education Service, after further consultations, has decided to postpone the remainder of the academic year for all nursery, kindergarten, primary, JHS 1 and SHS 1 students. The next academic year will resume in January 2021, with appropriate adjustments made to the curriculum to ensure that nothing is lost from the previous year. The relevant dispositions will also be made so that the presence, at the same time, in the school of all streams of students, can occur in safety,” he stated.



Tertiary institutions across the country have already released their academic calendar for the 2020/2021 academic year.