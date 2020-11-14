Cable thief jailed 4 years

The Koforidua Circuit Court presided over by Her Honour Mercy Addei Kottey has convicted a cable thief to four years imprisonment.

The convict, 32-year-old Isaac Zaah, was convicted on his own plea of guilty on charges of unlawful damage, unlawful entry and stealing.



The facts of the case presented to Court by the Prosecutor – Chief Inspector Solomon Keelson are that, Koforidua and its environs has for sometime now been experiencing rampant cable theft.



He said, on October 22, 2020, the convict who stays in Jumapo a suburb of New Juaben North Municipality came to Nyamekrom Community to burgle the house of the complainant – Seth Larbi, a 45-year-old Administrator at Koforidua Technical University and stole quantities of tropical cables valued at Ghc3, 400 and two students mattresses.



He said while absconding with the items, the convict was interrogated by a resident who was suspicious. Sensing danger, Isaac Zaah attempted to run away but an alarm was raised and he was arrested and beaten by the mob.

The Prosecutor said he was handed over to the Police and subsequently sent to the hospital where he was treated and discharged, and later granted Police enquiry bail.



However, he jumped bail and was rearrested on November 4, 2020 and put before court after investigations which he has been jailed 48 months.



The convict will be arraigned before court again to face trial in other cases he is allegedly involved.