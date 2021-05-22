Caleb Kudah's arrest: Don't put all the blame on National Security - Allotey Jacobs

Social commentator, Bernard Allotey Jacobs

Social commentator, Bernard Allotey Jacobs, has waded into discussions regarding Citi FM/Citi TV's broadcast journalist, Caleb Kudah's arrest by National Security operatives.

Caleb Kudah was arrested by the security operatives for filming at a restricted security area at the National Security premises.



He reportedly went to film some abandoned vehicles at the premises but was picked up by the operatives together with another journalist of Citi FM/Citi TV called Zoe Abu-Baidoo who reportedly received files from Caleb Kudah on her phone.



Discussing the issue on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' programme, Allotey Jacobs believed the journalist's incident is all a conspiracy theory to make people believe in the stories of culture of silence under President Nana Addo's administration.

He wondered why just few weeks after the ''fix the country'' campaign and businessman Sam Jonas' brouhaha comes the issue of security operatives detaining a Citi FM/Citi TV's journalist who goes to film a restricted security zone at the National Security Ministry.



Doing his calculation of the events that have unfolded in the past weeks to the latest development, Allotey Jacobs asked; ''Are these not conspiracies just to create some perception both outside and within the country that all is not well, so that we will create that argument and run it for a period of time?''



"For me, you could say that the way the National Security went to Citi FM wasn't in the best taste, but yet if we undermine our security, it means we're undermining the sovereignty of this country . . . Don't let put all the blame on National Security," he concluded.