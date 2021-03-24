Call GES, ‘neocolonial’ Achimota School to order immediately – Akufo-Addo urged

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

A group calling itself the Coalition for Ghana’s Independence Now is demanding, as a matter of urgency, that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo calls the Ghana Education Service (GES) and Achimota School to order immediately as regards the denial of some two boys with dreadlocks admission to the school.

“The president and the nation has a lot to lose in this case [more] than anyone involved,” the Coalition said in a statement signed by Convener Tawiah Evans.



It said as a human rights activist, the president should know better than any other Ghanaian on the need to uphold the rights of the boys.



It continued that after the success of Year of Return in 2019, President Akufo-Addo brought the spotlight on Ghana “and if he sits down and watch this disgraceful act of Negropean Racism, by the Achimota School, his reputation on the global African community will be destroyed beyond repairs”.



Despite a directive from the GES for the School to admit the students, the old students as well as Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) have thrown their support behind the school.



The Coalition said it is not surprised by the action of Achimota School because they are the bastions of colonialism in Ghana.

“We would not want to waste time on the Achimota School because, they are only playing their role as a neo-colonial institution to make sure the worse form of slavery, which is mental slavery continues as if the slave master never left.”



Find the full unedited statement below:



ACHIMOTA SCHOOL IS PLAYING THE ROLE OF NOE-COLONIA AGENT



The coalition finds the NEGROPEAN, Racist action taken by the Achimota School is very unfortunate but not surprising. We are not surprise because, the white man who came to colonize us only left Ghana and most part of Africa only when they got Ghanaian and African colonial representatives and local Noe-colonial institutions like the Achimota School and many other Noe-colonial institutions in Ghana.



Rather, we will spend our energy and time on the President of the land H.E. Nana Addo Danquah Akufo Addo to as a matter of urgency to call the Ghana education service and the Achimota School to order immediately. The president and the Nation has a lot to lose in this case than anyone involved.



First, our president happens to be a human right activist who knows better than all of us when it comes to issues of this nature, secondly Nana Akufo Addo has brought the sport-light of the global community on himself and our beautiful country, Ghana by his Year of Return Festival and if he sits down and watch this disgraceful act of Negropean Racism, by the Achimota School, his reputation on the global African community will be destroyed beyond repairs.



We want the president to use the same energy and urgency with which he used to bring calm to the LGBTQ+ issue to bring calmness to this shameful case. Because, this is a matter which can only be resolved by the president as the school has already told the parents how they have won against parents in the same case in the law court over the years.



We also say a big shame onto the various religious groups in Ghana especially Christians for keeping quite. but, once again, we are not surprised because they see no fault with Achimota School admitting Caucasians with long hairs because these white children look like their symbol of worship, Jesus Christ so, The Christians Council of Churches sees nothing wrong with Achimota School allowing white children with long hair but rejecting children of the land.



Finally, the president must bring calm to this matter by using the constitution which is already on his side and for that matter, the side of the maltreated and discriminated against Children. We also call on all media house in the country to see this as a matter of slavery conducted by Black skin Europeans (NEGROPEANS).

SIGNED



Tawiah Evans



The Convener



The Coalition for Ghana’s Independence Now