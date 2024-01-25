Call Miracle Aboagye to order over his disparaging comments - Old Tafo constituents to NEC

Dennis Miracle Aboakye is a member of the party's communication team

Source: Nana Peprah

Some executives and the entire NPP fraternity in the Tafo-Pankrono Constituency of the Ashanti Region are calling on the party’s National Executive Council (NEC), to as a matter of urgency, call Dennis Miracle Aboagye to order over his recent comments during an engagement with party delegates.

The group alleges that Dennis Miracle Aboakye who is a member of the national communication team is said to have dishonourably used the name of the Vice President and flagbearer of the NPP, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to campaign for one of the aspirants in the constituency.



According to them, he told some delegates that the vice president was in full support of that particular candidate, a reason for which he was delegated from Accra by the flagbearer, to come and endorse one of the aspirants at the Old Tafo constituency.



Speaking in a statement read on behalf of the NPP group in the constituency, the communication officer, Chief Anokye disappointingly stated that it was very unprofessional and disingenuous of Dennis Miracle Aboagye to be using Dr. Bawumia’s name to campaign for some aspirants in the upcoming parliamentary primaries.



According to him, the good people of Old Tafo Constituency unanimously supported the bid of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and are still working tirelessly to break the eight together, and therefore reject the said propaganda by the communicator.



The communication officer stressed that the NPP stands at a crucial juncture where the indiscretion of the likes of some party communicators like Dennis Miracle Aboagye does not auger well for the post-parliamentary primaries' unity that they all preach.

Read the full statement below



Call Dennis Miracle Aboagye to order:



The NPP stands at a crucial juncture where the indiscretion of the likes of some party communicators like Dennis Miracle Aboagye does not auger well for the post-parliamentary primaries unity that they all preach.



Dennis Miracle Aboagye is at liberty to support whichever parliamentary candidate aspirant he wants but to come to Old Tafo Constituency and dishonourably do propaganda with the name of our highly esteemed flag bearer, His Excellency Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as supporting one of the parliamentary candidate hopeful here in Tafo, is very unprofessional and disingenuous of him (Dennis Miracle Aboagye).



The good people of Old Tafo Constituency unanimously supported the bid of HE Dr. Mahamud Bawumia and are still working tirelessly to break the eight together.

The 27th January contest ahead of us is an internal, in-house party affair.



Outsiders like Dennis Miracle Aboagye are not in any way forbidden from coming to take sides with a particular candidate, they should however come clean with a credible message devoid of propaganda.



After all, if Dennis Miracle Aboagye’s candidate had lived a befitting political life, he wouldn’t have resorted to him (Dennis) for last-minute propaganda.



Dennis should have a tour of our renowned Tafo Constituency with the little dignity he has left. His engagement today with the party people of Tafo Constituency has left our people with no iota of respect for him after they read through his lies.



Dennis should leave out the name of our revered flag bearer from the damage control he has come to do for his outgoing candidate.