Call for Akufo-Addo and Bawumia to resign will go nowhere! - Allotey Jacobs

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Bernard Allotey Jacobs, a former NDC Central Regional Chairman, says the call for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to resign over the state of Ghana's economy is nothing but hogwash.

According to him, the demand by the 'Kume Preko Reloaded' demonstrators instigated by lawyer Martin Kpebu will come to nought.



Throng of protesters hit the streets of Accra wielding placards with various inscriptions to register their displeasure with the Akufo-Addo administration and asked the two leaders to tender their resignation.



The leader of the demonstration, Martin Kpebu, is said to have given the two a 3-day ultimatum, which ends on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, to resign.

To Allotey, "what they are doing is strengthening the resolve of the NPP rank and file. A lot of the NPP Communicators cannot come out to talk because of the current situation, but if you are taking advantage of it and you go on demonstration only to have 800-1000 people, you have failed!"



He stressed that the call to resign "will amount to nothing. This country will be governed by President Nana Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia. 2024, Ghanaians will go to the polls and decide".



Allotey Jacobs cautioned lawyer Martin Kpebu regarding his utterances, saying "the guy is going over the bar".