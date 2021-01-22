Call off strike; let’s return to the negotiation table – FWSC to Uni. Senior Staff

FWSC wants the strike called off immediately

The Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC) has urged the Senior Staff Association to call off their strike immediately and return to the negotiation table for an amicable solution.

A statement issued by the FWSC and signed by the Chief Executive, Dr. Edward Kwapong underscored the need for the Association to meet with FWSC urgently so as to clear some outstanding issues raised in their petition.



“As part of the negotiations, we have covered all demands except two (2). Incidentally, there are two (2) outstanding issues comprising issues raised in your press release for which we need to engage. In the circumstance, we are urging you to call off the strike and meet with FWSC as soon as possible early next week,” the statement said.



The Senior Staff Association of Universities of Ghana, (SSA-UoG) announced the withdrawal of their services effective Thursday, January 21.



According to the First Vice Chairman of the Senior Staff Association, this has become necessary following the non-payment of their tier-two pension arrears, delay in the award of market premium and non-basic allowance, failure by the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC) to engage them on their condition of service among others.



“I wish on behalf of the National Executive Council, to announce the withdrawal of our services with immediate effect. This has become necessary in view of the following concerns.

“Non-payment of tier-two pension arrears, delay in the award of market premium and non-basic allowance, failure by FWSC to engage us on condition of service.



“For the avoidance of doubt, members are hereby required to lay down their tools until further notice,” he said at a press conference on Thursday, January 21.



But the FWSC in a reaction to the development rather accused the Senior Staff Association of negotiating in bad faith.



“FUSSAG to be able to determine the manner in which the Union would collaborate with each other in engaging the employer. We are therefore, extremely surprised that while waiting, you wrote to the National Labour Commission on 15th January, 2021, informing them of your intention to embark on a strike action.”