'Call off your strike; our babies need you' – Mothers to nurses, midwives

File photo:The strike action has left patients stranded at the various government hospitals

Some patients at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital and the Maternal and Child Health Hospital in the Ashanti Region have appealed to the government to address the grievances of the striking nurses and midwives to enable them go back to work.

The Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA) and its allied associations (Ghana Physician Assistants Association and Ghana Association of Certified Registered Anesthetists) embarked on an indefinite strike from Monday, 21 September 2020.



The strike action has since left patients stranded at the various government hospitals and health centres across the country.



A stranded parent told Kumasi FM’s Elisha Adarkwah in an interview on Tuesday, 22 September 2020 that: “You know there is no money in the system. We arrived here and they aren’t here; my baby is due to take an injection today, three months, so, we’re appealing to the government to address their grievances to enable them come back to work.”



Another parent also explained: “My child turns nine months today, but since we arrived, we haven’t seen anyone. This can affect my child, so, please we’re pleading with the government to attend to the nurses so that they can come back to work.”



Meanwhile, the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC) has described as “illegal” the strike by the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA).



In declaring the strike, GRNMA and its allied associations (Ghana Physician Assistants Association and Ghana Association of Certified Registered Anesthetists), said: “Having reconvened in the meetings held on 15th and 16th September 2020, the posture of the Employer changed for the better but did not meet the expectation of the majority of nurses, midwives, physician assistants and certified registered anaesthetists in Ghana.”

It stressed, however, that “the proposal of the employer, as reported, cannot serve the economic interest of all nurses, midwives, PAs and CRAs.”



“The employer is hereby notified that nurses, midwives, physician assistants and registered anaesthetists will withdraw their services from 8 am on Monday, 21 September 2020.”



It further directed all “nurses, midwives, physician assistants (PAs) and certified registered anaesthetists (CRAs) in all public institutions” to withdraw their services from 8 am on Monday, 21 September 2020.”



The association also advised the general public “to seek medical attention at other health facilities.”



The Commission, however, has, in a statement, urged the health workers to, “in the spirit of the goodwill shown by the government toward health workers and, in particular, nurses and midwives since 2017 in the areas of recruitment and restoration of Nursing Trainee Allowance among others … return to the negotiating table in order to reach an amicable agreement”.

