Call off your unnecessary strike for the sacking of newly appointed DG of GES - Concerned parents to teacher unions

Teachers are urged to think about the future of students and call off strike

The leadership of Concerned Parents for Free SHS Ghana has called the bluff of three teacher Unions (GNAT, NAGRAT and Coalition of Concerned Teachers) and calling on the President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to sack the newly appointed Director General(Ag) of the Ghana Education Service(GES); Dr Eric Nkansah for not being an Educationist but a Banker.

In a statement signed by the leaders of Concerned Parents for FSHS Ghana, they stated that, the teacher Unions should rather focus on their core mandate to seek for the welfare of their members and stop the hatred they have for the noble Dr. Eric Nkansah who has experience as a class room teacher, banker, lecturer and a director in charge of tertiary education before the appointment as Director General (Ag)of Ghana Education Service by the President after relieving Prof. Kwasi Opoku Amankwaa of his post recently.



Again, Concerned Parents said the teacher Unions should note that Dr Nkansah is acting as a Director General of GES and through the work he will do, he may have the confirmation as a substantive Director General or be sacked.



Hence there shouldn't be any qualms about his appointment. Again, the teacher union leaders should know that there is no part of the constitution which states that appointed officials to GES offices should be experts in the field of study.



The statement added that, why didn't the teacher Unions strike when Dr Nkansah was appointed as Director in charge of Tertiary Education? Can't the teacher union leaders have discussions with the appropriate authorities instead of embarking on strike? Today, these leaders declare strike for cola, the next day on appointment of DG aba! Do these leaders think about their students including the future of their own children?



Finally, the group advised the leadership of the teacher unions to call off the "hatred strike" and resume duty to give the Ghanaian children the best tuition they deserve.



Signed

Mr Benjamin Oteng Marfo



National Chairman of Concerned Parents for Free SHS Ghana



0244774574/ 0506955354



Mr Isaac Frimpong



General Secretary of CPFSH--G



0244978747