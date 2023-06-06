2
Call out Akufo-Addo’s gov’t for neglect of basic schools – Apaak to Ghanaians

Jomoro MP Cuts Sod For Construction Of Classroom Block 6 File photo

Tue, 6 Jun 2023 Source: kasapafmonline.com

The deputy ranking member for the Education Committee in Parliament, Dr. Clement Apaak has said Ghanaians must call out President Akufo-Addo’s government for neglecting basic education.

His call comes on the back of a request by some head teachers at the basic school level to the Ghana Education Service (GES) for the supply of text books for basic schools.

The Municipal and District Directors of Education in the Central Region have also joined in the demand to GES to make available the full complement of textbooks to basic schools.

Commenting on the issue, the Builsa South lawmaker questioned why schools cannot have textbooks on the new curriculum after introducing it for some years now.

“Why must heads cry for textbooks 4yrs after the introduction of a new curriculum?

“The heads are also grappling with lack of capitation grants for 6 terms as well as acute furniture deficit. The Akufo-Addo/Bawumia gov’t must be called out for neglecting public basic education,” Dr. Apaak indicated to Starrfm.com.gh.

However, the head teachers of the basic schools have also mentioned subjects such as English Language, Core Mathematics and Science are those less supplied.

According to them, the development is not helping them for effective teaching and learning under the new standard-based curricula.

