Call your greedy minister to order – MP pleads with Akufo-Addo

Akwasi Ameyaw Cheremeh, MP for Sunyani East Constituency

Member of Parliament(MP) for Sunyani East Constituency Akwasi Ameyaw Cheremeh has pleaded with the President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to call the Bono Regional Minister to order.

According to him, the dealings of Ama Kumi Richardson in the region is detrimental to the fortunes of the New Patriotic Party and may cause an upset to the party in the impending election.



The lawmaker who spoke in an interview on Sunyani-based Nimde3 FM said the Regional Minister is grabbing all the contracts and enriching herself at the expense of the people she is supposed to serve.



He indicated that a point of reference was the one hot meal which was provided for Junior High School students and their teachers.

The Sunyani East Member of Parliament said instead of giving the contract out to the school feeding coordinators, the Minister together with the women’s organizer cooked the food and distributed it to the schools; an action which didn’t sit down well with him.



“While she is destroying the party, can’t people see it? Some women were at the residency, she has sacked all of them and has brought her sister in law. The ladies who came together and went on house to house to ensure that the party won, you’ve sacked all of them”



“Just recently when the President said JHS students should be provided with food, she together with the women’s organiser in a joint venture cooked the foods for the students. That angered me and I had to step in to stop that. What kind of David’s character is that? That you have many wives but still want that one wife a poor man,” the angry Member of Parliament said.