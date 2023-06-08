Calls for Ofori-Atta’s sack: Have we finished our engagement with the IMF? - Majority leader asks

Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu (left), Ken Ofori-Atta (right)

The Majority Leader and Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, has expressed his thoughts on Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, being sacked after the government secured the $3 billion bailout from the IMF.

Speaking to the media at Parliament on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu said that it is not certain whether the International Monetary Fund (IMF) deal has been completed for Ofori-Atta to be sacked.



“You should also consider: have we finished our engagement with the IMF? The president said, 'let him (Ofori-Atta) conclude the engagement with the IMF'.



“Have we finished our engagement with the IMF? That is another question,” he said.



The minister, who is also the Member of Parliament for Suame, also said that even though the entire caucus agreed that the finance minister must be removed, they are at liberty to change their minds.



“It was started by a few people, but it became the decision of the entire caucus. The entire caucus may have to engage to see what has to be done going forward.

“As it is said, it is only a madman who doesn’t change his mind, but we would engage the entire caucus and maybe also meet the president if it becomes necessary. But sometimes it is best to let sleeping dogs lie,” he said.



Background:



The leadership of the NPP signed an agreement with members of parliament of the party that obligated them to be present for the reading of the 2023 budget by Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta.



A meeting between the lawmakers and leaders of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) was held on November 23, at which some agreements were reached.



The main points are that Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta will be supported in presenting the budget and seeing through its appropriation, as well as being allowed to see through the current phase of negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The meeting was held on the back of a renewed call by some 98 NPP MPs, who threatened to boycott the budget presentation if Ofori-Atta presented it.



The MPs were demanding that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo sack Ofori-Atta.



The Executive Board of the IMF unanimously approved the $3 billion bailout for Ghana at a meeting on Wednesday [May 17, 2023] in Washington.



$600 million out of the $3 billion loan was disbursed on the day of the approval of the bailout, and $350 million would be disbursed every six months for the three-year programme.



IB/SEA