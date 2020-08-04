Regional News

Calm returns after clashes in Banda

Calm returned to the area after the intervention of security personnel

Correspondence from the Bono Region

There is relative calm at Akayakrom in the Banda Constituency in the Bono Region following clashes in the community this morning.



The confusion was orchestrated by some alleged thugs who stormed the Funeral Ground registration centre at Akayakrom and terrorised prospective registrants.



The melee forced officials of the Electoral Commission to temporarily halt the on-going voter registration exercise for some time.



Confirming the incident, the Assembly Member for the Bui Electoral Area, Amos Gbortse Kokoti, told Ghanaweb that the thugs dressed in full military gear, stormed the community from nowhere and unleashed mayhem on residents.



He revealed that, it has been the situation in the community since the registration exercise started forcing the residents to live in fear.

According to Honourable Gbortse Kokoti, it has become a norm for the said thugs, numbering over thirty, to storm the polling station early in the morning just to disrupt the process and instil fear in the people.



He rubbished claims in the media that those being prevented from registering are not Ghanaians and challenged such people to come to the community and verify issues first hand.



“That has been the trend since the registration exercise commenced in this community. People have been brutalised by these thugs without any provocation under the guise that they are not Ghanaians. It is sad but that is our situation in this community”.



He, however, revealed that calm has been restored to the area and praised the security personnel for the timely intervention.



Another resident of Akayakrom who identified himself only as Mawuli, also described how the thugs have been terrorising potential registrants aimed at preventing them from registering.

Mawuli averred that even though that has been the trend since the process started in the community, the security operatives have been able to restore order.



“This morning it was not easy at all as some thugs stormed the community and started harassing people who had queued to register. The situation was scary in the morning but it is okay now.”



Meanwhile, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has accused the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) of fuelling the confusion in the Banda Constituency.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.