General News

Calm returns to Kpandai SHS after violent outburst by students

Prof. Kwasi Opoku-Amankwah,Director General of the GES

Calm has returned to Kpandai Senior High School (SHS), in the Kpandai District of the Northern Region, after a violent disturbance on campus Wednesday night.

A combined team of police and military personnel had to chase out rioting final year students of the school from campus to restore law and order.



The students had pelted stones at some teachers and destroyed school property over seizure of their mobile phones by the school authorities.



However, the Northern Regional Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Ghana Education Service, Donald Kanzoni Awaala, told the Ghanaian Times yesterday that, all the students who fled the school have returned.



He explained that, the Northern Regional Director of Education, Mr Edward K Azore was able to restore peace in the school, after meeting with all the stakeholders, and resolved the impasse between the students and the school authorities.

The PRO said the regional director issued a stern warning to the students to obey all rules and regulations of the school, and urged the headmaster and his staff to ensure that peace prevailed in the school at all times.



“The regional directorate will ensure safety of all students on campus, however, it will not condone with lawlessness,” Mr Azore was quoted as saying, as he entreated parents to ensure that their wards return to school.



The regional PRO said the three police personnel who were injured during the rioting were responding to treatment.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.