Calm returns to UPSA as injunction is placed on handing-over of UTAG UPSA presidency

The court will decide on who won between Dr Fred Awaah and Dr Sadat Mohammed won the elections

Calm has returned to the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) campus after an election on Wednesday, August 9, 2023, for executives of the school's chapter of the Universities Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) ended without a clear winner for the presidency slot.

At the end of the elections, the two leading contenders, Dr. Fred Awaah and Dr. Mohammed Sadat each polled 148 and 149 votes respectively, but did not meet the required 50+1 rule to emerge the winner.



Since then, GhanaWeb has gathered that a court injunction has been placed on the declaration of the election.



This is besides the fact that a number of news reports had earlier stated that Dr. Mohammed Sadat had been declared the winner of the contest, including the UPSA website.



Other newspapers, including The New Crusading Guide and The Inquisitor, have also reported that the National Executive Council of UTAG (NEC), with its headquarters at UMAT-Tarkwa, had declared Dr. Sadat as the winner, when in fact, that determination has not been officially made.



The handing-over ceremony has been canceled henceforth, as the courts are expected to sit on the matter in the coming week.



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.





Meanwhile, watch the latest #SayItLoud video on GhanaWeb TV with Etsey Atisu below:











AE