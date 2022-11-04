Calm your students down, all payments will be made - Dr. Agyemang to NUGS members on scholarship

Dr. Agyemang with NUGS leadership during the meeting

The Registrar of the Ghana Scholarship Secretariat, Dr. Kingsley Agyemang, has called on the leadership of the National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) to calm their members as it prepares to pay their scholarships.

According to him, the Secretariat has been working around the clock to make payments to all the students on their scheme.



"Ghanaian students studying on government scholarships should keep calm; these arrears are not something usual in our operations ever since we took over, and I can assure you, we are working around the corner to end,” he assured.



Dr. Kingsley Agyemang made this known when the leadership of NUGS paid a call on him to discuss, among other things, the issues of non-payment of scholarships to beneficiaries both at home and abroad.



The President of NUGS, Dennis Appiah Larbi-Ampofo, who led the delegation, commended the Registrar of the Scholarship Secretariat for spelling out the challenges students on scholarships are currently facing.



“Students studying on the government of Ghana scholarship are crying. For close to a year, a lot Ghanaian students on local and international scholarships by the Government of Ghana through the Scholarship Secretariat have not disbursed students' bursaries to them. This has made it difficult for the students to fund their education due to the challenges confronting them as a result of this situation," he said.

He also indicated that some of their members have been receiving notices of eviction from their hostels and apartments, with many of them at high risk of being rendered homeless.



Dr. Kingsley Agyemang admitted being very aware of these challenges but was quick to say that the global financial crisis has also been greatly affecting its operations.



He, however, assured them that they would be attended to in the shortest possible time.



“We have commenced payments of fees and in some areas stipends are also being paid. We have been engaging both the institutions and students to ensure we continue to keep our students in school. Let us continue to work as faithful partners and calm your students down as we sail through these challenges together," he said.



AE/BOG