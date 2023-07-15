Campaign on issues not insults – NPP Bono East Regional Chair urges aspirants

Bono East Regional Chairman for the ruling NPP, Ibrahim Baba Bukari

The Bono East Regional Chairman for the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) Ibrahim Baba Bukari (Chairman IB) is appealing to both presidential and parliamentary aspirants to conduct themselves properly and stay away from insults.

According to Chairman IB popularly known as the Game Changer aspirants must stick to issues based campaign that will ultimately inure to the NPP's bid to 'Break The Eight'



Chairman IB emphasised the importance of a clean and respectful campaign as the race for the party's flagbearer and parliamentary primaries intensifies.



Speaking to newsmen in Techiman on Saturday, July 15, 2023, Chairman IB stressed the need for unity within the NPP.



He reiterated that, as a family, all factions must recognise that a united front is necessary to confront the "main enemy," which is the NDC.

Chairman IB stated, "We must understand that the current campaign is an internal election. Our primary opponent in 2024 is the NDC. As you embark on this campaign, let us refrain from speaking ill of one another and attacking the Akufo-Addo-Bawumia's government because it's the very legacy we're going to build our campaign on as a party going into the 2024 election."



He continued, "We seek peace, a clean campaign, and a fair election. We do not want anyone to engage in attacks against their opponents. After the elections, we will require everyone's support to tackle the NDC."



Chairman IB has, therefore, urged all campaign teams and well-wishers to be mindful of their language to uphold party unity.



"We are one family, and we must remain united. Once the contest concludes, we will come together as a cohesive force to ensure the NDC does not return to power. That unity is of utmost importance. Let us maintain the NPP's position of power and foster unity within the party," Bono East Regional Chairman declared