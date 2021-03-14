Can we deal with one pandemic at a time? – Ursula on violence against women

Minister for Communications and Digitalization, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful

There have been several news reports over the week on women suffering from all forms of abuse from their partners and lovers, to the extent that some have lost their lives from these violent acts.

Elizabeth Yesutor Akpalu and Lilian Dedjoe were the two who have been reported dead as a result of domestic abuse.



It is in this light that the Minister for Communications and Digitalization, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful has joined in the topic to register her displeasure about this growing menace.



Equating domestic abuse to the deadly coronavirus pandemic, she asked that the country be given space to deal with the COVID-19 first before other matters spring up.



In a Facebook post sighted by GhanaWeb, she said, "can we deal with one pandemic at a time?"



Her call is to abruptly halt all violence against women in the country.



According to her, “Domestic abuse is one of the most serious human rights abuses, having a significant effect on women’s economic well-being, sexual and reproductive health, psychological well-being, and ability to participate in and lead the recovery of our social orders and economies”.