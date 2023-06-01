Canadian Company to launch ground-breaking app to revolutionise land management in Ghana

Chiefs who participated in the stakeholders summit

Landano International, a Canadian-based company has committed to breaking the barriers in Ghana’s land management system.

For years, land management has been a major challenge in Ghana causing a lot of conflicts among other social vices. Research carried out by Ebenezer Ankomah Gyamera PhD, in 2016 found that land cases constitute about 59 percent of total court cases in Ghana with an average increase of 25 percent in cases every year



Disturbingly, only 10 percent of these cases are settled every year (Ebenezer Gyamerah, Land conflicts in Ghana, Causes, effects and Solution, 2016).



The findings also concluded that the major cause of land conflict is the sale of lands to multiple owners. In view of this, Landano International has developed a robust mobile application that monitors and reports in real-time details of lands.



In a stakeholders summit with Adansi chiefs at Adansi Asokwa in the Ashanti region of Ghana, Nana Kwadwo Safo, Ghana’s Community Ambassador for Landano, explained that an in-depth study has been conducted to understand the problem at hand and is optimistic their robust system will put those issues to bed.



“Our main aim is to curb the conflicts associated with land management. Our team of experts, after extensive research and deliberation has developed a platform that allows land owners to manage and track their lands on their phones without travelling, this will help traditional leaders to know who owns what land and also prevent selling of a single land to multiple owners”, he said.

He further stated that Landano will be working collaboratively with the Lands Commission and the Department of Stool Lands to ensure that land conflicts become a thing of the past using their ultramodern application.



Present at the gathering was Dan Junior Amankona, the Chief Marketing Officer of Landano, who underlined the significance of openness and collaboration.



He stated, "Our unity here today is inspired by a common love for Ghana and its people. It is genuinely a privilege and a blessing to collaborate with such visionary leaders. As the son of the chief of Kato, a town in the Bono region, I am deeply familiar with the challenges that chiefs encounter as they strive to elevate their communities



"At Landano, we pride ourselves on valuing the insight of chiefs and their constituents, and we aspire to deliver a sustainable solution to Ghana's land management systems. Our model will ultimately facilitate the connection of chiefs and landowners with international funding opportunities that would foster the development of Ghana's communities and economy."



The excitement Of Nananom

Overjoyed Gyasehene of Bodwesango in the Ashanti region of Ghana, Nana Adu Gyamfi III described the day as one of the happiest days of his life. He stated that to be able to manage, monitor and track lands on a mobile phone is a novelty to him and it is something that would be embraced wholeheartedly. He believes this innovation is a game changer and will definitely solve land disputes.



Nana Akwasi Buaben who’s the Gyaasehene of Adansi Dompoase also alluded to the fact that for years, Chiefs all over Ghana have had issues managing their lands, especially with setting of boundaries but with the assurance and training given, he’s optimistic it’ll be a thing of the past. He used the opportunity to heap praises on the Landano team and pledge support for the project.



On the part of the Stool Lands Secretariat, Isaac Osei Boahen, Adansihene Stool Lands Manager stated that his office will benefit greatly from the project. He believes that boundary issues which cause a lot of conflicts will be solved and ultimately result in an increase in revenue generation.



Stool lands in Ghana constitute about 80% of land holdings in Ghana but have consistently been plagued with:



Fraudulent Sales or registration of lands

Poorly coordinated land administration system



Uncertain tenant-farmer agreements



Failure to formalize and register leasehold and others.



The Landano team believes that these issues can be improved by introducing its higher-quality, blockchain-based records management for land administration using sustainable web3 software.



Landano embarked on its innovative pilot project in March 2022, focusing on community outreach in the rural areas in the Ashanti Region, specifically the town Hiawu Besease.

This groundbreaking initiative was led by their talented Head Geospatial Engineer, Abdul Razak, who brought his extensive experience and unique expertise to the fore. The project focused on land management systems, leveraging technology to improve accuracy, transparency, and efficiency. It integrated elements of local knowledge, cultural norms, and legal guidelines, aiming to strike a balance between modern methods and traditional practices.



This comprehensive endeavour aimed not only to enhance the productivity and sustainability of the land but also to empower the local communities by involving them directly in the process. The end goal of this pioneering work was to provide a blueprint for similar projects in other rural regions, thereby contributing significantly to the broader economic development of Ghana.



In attendance at the summit were chiefs from Adansi Fomena division, Adansi Dompoase division and Bodwesango division.



The full complement of the project is expected to be released soon.