Canadian kidnappers: State calls first witness

Some of the suspects in the company of the Police

The State has called its first Prosecution Witness in the case in which four persons are standing trial for unlawful imprisonment of two Canadian nationals last year.

The four Sampson Agharlor, aka Romeo, Elvis Ojiyorwe, Jeff Omarsar and Yusif Yakubu have all pleaded not guilty to the charges of conspiracy to kidnap, two kidnappings and an unlawful improvement.



They have been accused of playing various roles in the kidnapping of Miss Lauren Patricia Catherine Tiley and Miss Bailey Jordan Chilley, who were in Kumasi to participate in a youth programme on June 4, 2019.



When the case was called on Friday, October 16, Hilda Craig, Senior State Attorney told the court that prosecution was ready for the trial to start.



She, however, prayed the court that the matter be heard in-camera since the witness is national security personnel.

The court presided over by Justice Lydia Osei Marfo granted her the request and cleared the court.



Agharlor was represented by Longinus Chinedu. Ojiyorwe and Omarsars were not represented by counsel. Yakubu said he will represent himself.



The brief facts accompanying the charges were read to the court by Senior State Attorney Hilda Craig after their plea were earlier retaken.