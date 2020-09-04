Crime & Punishment

Canadian to pay GHC15, 600 for entering Ghana through unapproved route

Kobia Champly Cyriage was charged with failure to comply with Restriction imposed on Travel Ban

A Canadian who entered Ghana through unapproved routes in defiance of COVID 19 restrictions’ order, has appeared before an Accra Circuit Court.

Achi Kobia Champly aka Achi Kobia Champly Cyriage, was charged with failure to comply with Restriction imposed on Travel Ban to Ghana and Entering Ghana through unapproved route.



Champly pleaded guilty to the charges. Champly claimed he paid GHS50.00 to an individual who aided him to travel through unapproved route despite the travel ban in Ghana.



On the charge of failure to comply with Restriction imposed on Travel, Champly, was ordered to pay a fine of GHS12, 000 in default serve four years in prison.



For entering Ghana through unapproved route charge, Champly was ordered to pay a fine of GHS3, 600 in default serve three months imprisonment.



Narrating the facts of the court before the Court presided over by Ms. Ellen Ofei Ayeh, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Sylvester Asare said Champly is a Manager of a Canadian Company known as Globe Auto Company. Champly resided in Canada.

ASP Asare said on September 1, this year, Champly the bearer of Canadian passport number GM547877 and Ivorian Passport Number 18AT03650 visited INTERPOL Unit and claimed that he had been authorised by his employers to act on their behalf in order to retrieve an alleged Stolen Ford Vehicle.



Prosecution said on August 28, this year, Champly indicated that he travelled from Canada to Cote D’Ivoire and continued his journey to Ghana on August 31, this year.



Prosecution said Champly indicated further that he paid GHS50.00 to an individual at Elubo and the said individual aided him to cross to Ghana illegally through an unapproved route and he failed to report himself to the Ghana Immigration Service.



“Further investigation revealed no disembarkation stamps on both passports,” prosecution added.

