Cancer is not a death sentence, there is an opportunity for treatment - Dr. Ameh

The Chief Executive Officer of Trust Hospital, Dr Julianna Oye Ameh has allayed public fears on cancer, highlighting that the disease is no longer a death sentence as there is an opportunity for treatment and management.

She said this in an interview with GhanaWeb on the sidelines of the Trust Oncology Cancer program held at the Ghana College of Physicians & Surgeons on Wednesday, June 14, 2023.



According to the CEO, her outfit has invested in a Cancer Care Academy which seeks to build the capacity of healthcare professionals about the management of cancer.



She stressed that the increasing prevalence of cancer in the country will require that healthcare providers are equipped to manage the condition effectively.



“Now we realize that cancer is really becoming common. It is one of the commonest non-communicable diseases in our country and therefore, healthcare providers need to know how to manage the conditions, how to diagnose, the advice to give patients, the prevention of cancer, and how to investigate and treat cancer.



“We want the public to know that cancer is no longer a death threat. When you have cancer, there is an opportunity for treatment and management. And so, we want to build capacity for our healthcare providers,” she said.

Dr Julianna Oye Ameh further added that to expand the Trust Hospital’s specialty in cancer treatment services, its Trust Hospital Premium Centre is set aside to provide holistic cancer care, providing a wide range of services, including diagnosis, investigations, among others.



“So, the Trust hospital ventured into the field of cancer treatment a year ago. We built our latest hospital which is the Trust Hospital Premium Centre. In that centre, we have started doing cancer care.



“So, we diagnose the patients, we investigate, we treat, and we give dietary management as well as our psychological treatment so it's an all in all package for the various disciples to be involved. It is multi-disciplinary care and we do coordinate care case management,” she added.



