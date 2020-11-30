Canteen Electoral Area gets a mechanised borehole

The mechanised borehole

A mechanised borehole has been handed over to the people of the New Town (Kunsawgu) in the Canteen Electoral Area in the West Gonja Municipality to improve their access to potable water.

Mr Ananpansah Bartholomew Abraham, Assembly Member for the Canteen Electoral Area, who handed over the facility to the people, said it formed part of his universal water coverage for the electoral area to ensure that his people had access to potable water.



The Assembly Member received support from World Vision, a non-governmental organisation, and Member of Parliament for Damongo Constituency, amongst other individuals to construct the facility, which was valued at GHc9,000.00.



Mr Ananpansah expressed delight in undertaking the project, saying "I am happy that my people finally have water to drink irrespective of their political leaning."

He said aside from the construction of the mechanized hand pump borehole, he had through the support of benevolent individuals, lobbied to repair over seven broken down boreholes in the electoral area, and would soon secure two additional mechanised boreholes for some two other communities in the electoral area.



Mr Peter Baapele, Chief of the Community, lauded the Assembly Member for the many projects he had already initiated in his short stay in office saying "It means he has gone all out for the people who elected him and we need to support and pray for him."