Cantonment Police get ultra-modern office complex from Goldkey

The new four-storey office complex for Cantonment Divisional Police

Goldkey Properties Limited, a wholly-owned Ghanaian real estate development company has handed over a four-storey office complex to the Cantonment Divisional Police Headquarters in Accra.

The complex, among other things, comprises an armoury, a conference hall and male and female cells.



In a speech read on his behalf the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia by the Minister of the Interior, Mr Ambrose Dery, the government indicated its commitment to partner with appropriate stakeholders in solving the accommodation and logistical constraints of the security services.



“Since coming into office, government has supplied over 700 vehicles to the Police Service with many more on the way,” he said.



In 2008, the Government of Ghana, signed an agreement between the Ghana Police Service, Goldkey Properties and Alema Properties for the construction of residential accommodation for the Ghana Police Service at Cantonments Barracks with a Divisional Command as part of the project.

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr James Oppong-Boanuh, commended the government for its commitment to ensuring the wellbeing of personnel of the service.



The IGP also commended past IGPs for their contribution towards the building project. Mr James Oppong-Boanuh further assured the government of the Police’s effort to maintain the building and be more professional in the delivery of their duties to serve the community better.



He said as the lead security organisation the need for the infrastructural facility is crucial and would positively impact the work output of officers.



Ms. Fuseina Abu, Managing Director, Goldkey Properties Limited, expressed gratitude to the government, the Ghana Police Service and stakeholders for the cooperation from the inception to the completion of the facility. Ms. Abu said, “This project is a testament to what the police and private sector can achieve working together, and Goldkey looks forward to collaborating further with the Ghana Police Service”.

