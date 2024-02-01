Capacity building of Parliamentary Service staff my priority- Speaker Bagbin

Alban Bagbin, Speaker of Parliament

Source: GNA

Speaker of Parliament Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin has indicated that as the Speaker of Parliament and Chairperson of the Parliamentary Service Board, he has prioritised the capacity building of Parliamentary staff.

According to him, he believed that enhancing staff competencies was the surest way to effective service delivery and improved productivity.



Speaker Bagbin made this statement during the opening ceremony, in Adukrom, in the Eastern Region, of a four–day professional development training programme for Senior Officials of the Parliamentary Service of Ghana.



The programme is being organised by the Parliamentary Service in collaboration with the National Conference of State Legislatures (NCSL) from the United States of America.



The training programme is yet another strategic step forward in Parliament’s journey towards excellence in legislative governance.



Topics to be covered during the training section would include Emotional Intelligence; Resiliency; Effective Leadership; Proficiency in Negotiation and Presentation Skills.

Speaker Bagbin indicated that the recent implementation of a new organogram for the Parliamentary Service had resulted in expanded functional areas and more challenging roles, particularly, for Senior Management Officials of the Parliamentary Service.



He said: “Given that, the Board has appointed some key officers to occupy some of the vacant positions while working assiduously to complete the rest of the appointment process, the Service therefore expects that these Officers perform critical roles which emphasise on implementation of strategic policies, coordination of operational functions, and quality control.”



He added “This professional training you are about to undergo is not only timely but vital in preparing you to effectively perform your new roles under the current organogram as well as navigate and lead through the implementation of our ambitious goals for the next five years. This is particularly crucial in the wake of the ongoing implementation of a robust performance management system to recognise and reward excellence and foster a culture of accountability within the Parliamentary Service,” the Speaker said.



Speaker Bagbin also stated that he had initiated the process for the development of a new five-year Corporate Strategic Plan to replace the old one which would end this year.



The new plan, he explained, would provide strategic direction for Parliament for the next five years to align with the evolving goals and the dynamic legislative landscape.

As we embark on the development of our new Corporate Strategic Plan, it is essential that each one of you, as leaders and key contributors to our legislative body, are equipped with the skills and knowledge to drive this vision forward. The plan’s success hinges on our collective ability to execute strategies effectively, manage challenges efficiently, and seize opportunities to innovate and improve,” he said.



On his part, Cyril Oteng Nsiah, the Clerk to Parliament, in a welcoming remark, attested to the capacity and competence of the facilities and their Institution and therefore urged officers to participate, engage with the facilitators and peers, and embrace the learning journey with an open mind.



“The insights and skills you will acquire are not just for your personal growth but are crucial for the collective advancement and efficacy of our Parliament,” he said.