Cape Coast CAC celebrates Founders Week

Rev David Biney, Cape Coast Area Head Pastor, Christ Apostolic Church

The Cape Coast Area of the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) International has celebrated its Annual Founder's Week to commemorate its founder, Apostle Peter Newman Anim.

The CAC was founded in 1920 at Asamankese in the Eastern Region of Ghana, by Apostle Peter Newman Anim through his healing and evangelistic Ministry and the then chief of Asamankese, Nana Kwaku Amoah offered the movement a parcel of land to build its first church.



The Founder's Week is observed by all the branches of the Church around the globe to remember Apostle Aim for the good foundation he laid for the church and also the great opposition he suffered in the hands of pagan and religious prosecutors.



Rev David Biney, the Cape Coast Area Head Pastor of the Church emphasised, that the Founder was able to lay a good foundation for the church which contributed to its rapid development to the extent that it now had international branches all over the world.



He charged members of the church to adopt the characteristics of the founder to enable them live Christ-like lives to inure to their socio-economic development goals.



According to the Area Head Pastor, the church dedicated this year's Founder's Week celebration to the Children’s Department to help build a strong foundation for the children based on the teachings of the Bible.

He continued that impacting the knowledge of God in children would help them grow to become good and effective Christians with good Christian morals.



Speaking on the theme “Led by the Spirit to leave a Legacy,” Rev. Biney noted that for children to be good future leaders and responsible Christians, they need to be taught how to be faithful, understanding, righteous, God-fearing, truthful, loving and be conversant with the word of God.



He admonished the children to have the desire to live for God to attain His glory and to get closer to their maker as they served mankind.



There were choreography, poetry recitals, and dramatic displays organised as part of the celebration by the Sunday school teachers in the church to entertain themselves and impact the word in the children.