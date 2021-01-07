Cape Coast High Court injunction served in Accra 15 minutes after issue

Records from the floor of Parliament have revealed some interesting developments with respect to the deadlock on the issue of the injunction served on the Parliament as far as Member of Parliament-elect for Assin North is concerned.
The record shows that Cyril Nsiah, the Clerk of Parliament received the injunction against James Gyakye Quayson's swearing-in as an MP, 15 minutes after it issued in Cape Coast in Central Region.
The document was dispatched from the Cape Coast High Court at 4:40 pm and received 4:55 pm in Parliament House, Accra.
Interestingly, Cape Coast is almost three hours from Accra minus the widely known heavy traffic on that road.
